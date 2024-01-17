This Just In: Court TV Obtains Donna Adelson Arrest Video

- Watch Live
Police body cam footage of Donna Adelson's Nov. 2023 arrest at Miami Airport has just been released. Adelson is accused in the murder of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. Her son, Charlie, was convicted of Markel's murder a week prior. (1/17/24) MORE
