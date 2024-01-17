This Just In: Court TV Obtains Donna Adelson Arrest Video

Police body cam footage of Donna Adelson's Nov. 2023 arrest at Miami Airport has just been released. Adelson is accused in the murder of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. Her son, Charlie, was convicted of Markel's murder a week prior. (1/17/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Knife introduced as evidence in the Treehouse Murder Trial.

Treehouse Murder Trial: Defendant Cross-Examines Co-Defendant

Donna Adelson sits in squad car after arrest.

Travis johnson on cross.

Treehouse Murder Defendant to Co-Defendant: 'You Ever Kill Anybody?'

Tracy ferriter walks courthouse hall with her attorney.

Boy in a Box Mom Trial: Tracy Ferriter Trial Date Set for July 12

A FL State Attorney appears via Zoom at a hearing regarding a continuance for Sarah Boone's case.

Suitcase Murder Trial: Sarah Boone Seeks Continuance

Eye Drops Status Hearing to announce attorneys quit.

Eye Drops Murder Trial: Jessy Kurczewski's Lawyers Withdraw From Case

Deputy Danielle Malone is cross-examined in the Treehouse Murder Trial.

Treehouse Murder Trial: Defendant Cross-Examines Deputy

GFX re: the stalking of Jennifer Dulos.

Opening Statements Spotlight: The Stalking of Jennifer Dulos

Defendant delivers openings in treehouse murder trial.

Treehouse Murder Trial: Defendant Delivers Opening Statement

GFX side-by-side of Dulos house and Jennifer Dulos.

What to Expect When Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial Begins in Connecticut

GFX of Richard Allen, Abigal Williams and Liberty German.

Delphi Murders: Indiana Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments Jan. 18

Donna Adelson walks into court.

Donna Adelson Hires Attorney Who Unsuccessfully Represented Her Son

