UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 2

On day two, police officers, an advanced EMT, and a retired medical examiner took the stand in Kouri Richins' murder trial. According to retired ME, Pamela Ulmer, Eric Richins' autopsy showed he didn't have a history of illicit drug use. (2/24/26) MORE

Latest Videos

Kouri Richins Day 2

EMT: Eric Richins' Body Was 'Cold to the Touch... He Was Flatlined'

Jury Sees Bodycam in Response to Richins' Home

Richins Day 1

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 1

Victim Eric Richins' sister, Katie Richins-Benson

Eric Richins' Sister Gives Emotional Testimony Describing News of His Death

Kouri Richins' Murder Trial: Victim Eric Richins' Father Takes Stand

Kouri Richins trial

Kouri Richins' Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Ashley Benefield testifies in court

Ashley Benefield Moved To Disciplinary Confinement

Dale Warner police interview

Hidden Murder of Dee Warner: Jury Sees Dale Warner Police Interview

Dale Warner police interrogation

Dale Warner Tells Police His Wife Is 'Very Unstable' In Interview

Creighton Waters addresses justices

Murdaugh Attorneys Take Aim At Trial Evidence in SC Supreme Court Appeal

Dick Harpootlian addresses SC Supreme Court

Alex Murdaugh Says Becky Hill's 'Egregious' Comments Tainted Jury

