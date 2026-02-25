UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 2

- Watch Live
On day two, police officers, an advanced EMT, and a retired medical examiner took the stand in Kouri Richins' murder trial. According to retired ME, Pamela Ulmer, Eric Richins' autopsy showed he didn't have a history of illicit drug use. (2/24/26) MORE
