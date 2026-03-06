- Watch Live
On day nine, some friends of the Richins family took the stand and detailed their relationship, with Becky Lloyd testifying that Kouri said she 'felt trapped' and that she was worried that she was going to lose the kids. (3/5/26) MORE
