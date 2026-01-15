VA v. Brendan Banfield: Key Moments from Day 1

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
On day 1 co-defendant Juliana Magalhaes took the stand and detailed the beginning of her relationship with defendant Brendan Banfield. Magalhaes said Banfield told her that 'divorce wasn't an option' with his wife Christine. (1/13/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?