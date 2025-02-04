Verdict Reached in Hollywood Overdose Murder Trial

A verdict was reached in former Hollywood producer David Pearce's trial, who was charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. Brandt Osborn, an actor was found guilty of accessory after the fact MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

Late middle-aged woman hangs her head while an animated male witness testifies.

Boss Thought it Was a Sick Joke When He Heard Fabio Sementilli Died

Splitscreen: Female defendant who looks like she's fallen on hard times/young male hipster witness with shaggy brown hair and thick black glasses.

Fabio Sementilli's Son Recalls Getting Large, Unexpected Inheritance

David Pearce Verdict

Verdict Reached in Hollywood Overdose Murder Trial

Luigi Sementilli testifies in court

Fabio Sementilli's Son: Monica Was Immediately Focused on Money

Gerald Radford

FL v. Gerald Radford: Dog Park Murder Trial Opening Statements

collin griffth defense closings

Collin Griffith's Defense: Reasonable Cathy Committed 'Suicide By Son'?

Photo of smiling Ellen Greenberg

Medical Examiner Reverses Ruling in Ellen Greenberg's Death

state closing in colin griffith trial

State: Cathy Griffith Left This World Knowing Her Son 'Butchered Her'

split screen of monica sementilli and trainer

'She Was Really Worried About Money': Monica Sementilli's Friends Testify

Older woman with bangs and a black and white houndstooth patterned blazer frowns on the witness stand.

Attorney: ‘You’re Really Quick To Throw Dirt on Your Dead Daughter’

Matthew Nurse and Monica Sementilli

Monica Sementilli's Former Personal Trainer Takes the Stand

Dr. Rebecca Dedrick

Medical Examiner: Victim's Death Caused by 'Conduct of Two Individuals'

MORE VIDEOS