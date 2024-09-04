Warner Makes First Court Appearance Since Discovery of Wife's Remains

Dale Warner is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the death of his wife, Dee Warner. Today's pretrial hearing took place just weeks after Dee’s remains were found in a sealed tank located on the Warners' property. (9/4/24) MORE

Killer Spouses, Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Older gentleman in a suit speaks to a reporter out in the sunshine.

Missing Michigan Wife Trial: Victim Dee Warner's Brother Speaks Out

Bearded bald man in orange prison jumper appears for a Zoom pretrial hearing.

Warner Makes First Court Appearance Since Discovery of Wife's Remains

Lawyer being interviewed with photo of his defendent

Laurie Shaver’s Defense Attorney Speaks Ahead of Trial

Ashley Benefield sits in court

Ashley Benefield Asks For New Trial Citing Juror Misconduct

Mandy Pearson speaks to the camera

Murdaugh Juror Wishes She Could 'Go Back and Change' Verdict

Dark-haired young woman sits in court wearing a black blazer and white scoop neck blouse.

Kouri Richins Hearing Enters Second Day

Christine Ricci sentenced.

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Christine Ricci Sentenced

Michael Ricci's Mother

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Victim Impact Statements

photo of Eric and Kouri Richins

Kouri Richins' Attorney Fights to Suppress Evidence

Closeup webcam video of a white male jail inmate in a ballcap on the phone.

Why Scott Peterson's In-N-Out Burger Order was a Red Flag to Police

combo image of man and woman

Missing Wife Trial: Human Remains Found on Dale Warner's Property

Maricris Drouaillet gives interview.

Maya Millete's Sister Wins Custody of Her Three Kids

MORE VIDEOS