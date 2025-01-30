Were You Shocked By the Verdict in the Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial?

Natalie Cochran's attorney was stunned when a jury found his client guilty of murdering her husband. Vinnie wasn't surprised: Here's why! And, it was Day 1 in the case against teen Collin Griffith, who's accused of fatally stabbing his mom. (1/29/25) MORE

splitscreen: uniformed paramedic and a female sobbing at a defense table in court.

Court Hears Sementilli Teen Daughter's Gut-Wrenching 911 Call

Splitscreen: Crying female defendant wiith wild hair sobs as a female attorney delivers an argument in court.

Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Monica Sementilli

Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statements

Matthew Victor and Stanley Seldon

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: The Defense Speaks After Guilty Verdict

victim's mother being interviewed

Michael Cochran's Mother: We Want 'No Mercy' For Natalie

Tom Truman and Ashley Acord

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Prosecutors Speak After Guilty Verdict

Natlaie Cochran Verdict

Verdict Reached in Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial

Wide shot of a courtroom in which a prosecutor animatedly points at a defendant like something out of a movie such as

State: Natalie Cochran Defense Has 'Schizophrenic Approach' to Michael

Natalie Cochran sits during closing arguments

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

text on screen

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

graphic shows text messages

Prosecution's Rebuttal Focuses on Cochran's Ponzi Scheme

Monica Sementilli sits in court

Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Trial Delayed by Traffic Accident

