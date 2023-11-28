What to Expect at Alex Murdaugh's Financial Crimes Sentencing

The people Alex Murdaugh wronged will have a chance to say their piece to the court before he his formally sentenced. Many of Murdaugh's victims are still afraid to speak up about what happened to them, even though he's locked up. (11/28/23)

Latest Videos

