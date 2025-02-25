What to Expect at Tuesday's Karen Read Hearing

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The judge in the Karen Read case abruptly shut down a hearing last week citing "grave" concerns, ordering everyone to return Tues. Feb. 25. Also: What's going on in the Bedtime Murder Trial? Could the shootings have been accidental? (2/24/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?