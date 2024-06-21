Wife Accused of Poisoning Husband Pleads No Contest

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Amanda Chapin, who tried to poison her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs, entered a plea of no contest to first-degree recklessly endangering safety, an amended charge. She will be sentenced on July 25. (7/21/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?