Woman's Body Found Inside Suitcase

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Kristen Avelar's body was found in a suitcase on October 3, in Las Vegas, after authorities received a report of a possible deceased person. Responding officers found Avelar, 46, inside a luggage bag near an apartment complex. (10/10/24)
Do you want to continue watching?