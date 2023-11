After her husband was killed during a robbery attempt, Renée Poole’s multiple affairs and second life as a stripper made her the main suspect in his murder. But who was the gunman? And why would he want Brent Poole dead? This week’s Court TV POdcast dives deeper into this case with an episode of our original series “Accomplice to Murder with Vinnie Politan,” which explores crimes that may not be as clear-cut as initially thought.

