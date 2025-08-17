FL v. Alicia Andrews: Hip Hop Ambush Murder Trial

TAMPA, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida woman is standing trial on charges she murdered a rising rap star as part of an ongoing gang war.

Alicia Andrews is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Charles Jones, who was known as “Julio Foolio.” Investigators say the gang war, which spanned several years in Jacksonville, led to the deadly shooting in Tampa that claimed Jones’ life.

While prosecutors concede that Andrews is not in a gang, they say that her four co-defendants are. As a result, they intend to talk about a gang war dating back to 2018 as part of the motive for Jones’ 2024 murder.

Investigators say Jones was a documented member of the gang 6 Block, which was in an open rivalry with the allied gangs Ace’s Top Killers (ATK) and 1200. Andrews’ four co-defendants are each members of either ATK or 1200.

Prosecutors say phone records show that Andrews traveled with her co-defendants, which included her boyfriend, to Tampa, where they surveilled and tracked the victim to three locations before killing him.

Andrews’ defense wanted to introduce evidence of domestic violence in her relationship with her boyfriend, but Judge Michelle Sisco found she was ineligible to use duress as a defense under Florida law.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 18.