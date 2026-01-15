Breaking Down Trial Optics of Au Pair and Defendant Brendan Banfield

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Court TV breaks down the optics of former au pair Juliana Magalhaes and defendant Brendan Banfield in the courtroom as Magalhaes took the stand for two days in Banfield's murder trial. (1/15/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?