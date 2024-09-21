Court TV Gets Inside Look at Chad Daybell's Home Before Demolition

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Court TV, courtesy of Nate Eaton, goes inside the former home of Chad Daybell, the leader of a doomsday cult. The home where Daybell raised his family and murdered his wife gets demolished. Carly Gregg gets sentenced. (9/20/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?