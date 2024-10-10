Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Defense Attorney of Sheriff Accused of Killing Judge Speaks

Former sheriff 'Mickey' Stines' attorney, Jeremy Bartley, says about the shooting, 'It was not something that was planned and occurred in the heat of passion.' Christopher Farris, the son of the victim and Melody Farris, takes the stand. (10/9/24) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Bryan Kohberger

Idaho Student Killings: Bryan Kohberger's Trial Date Is Set

Scott and Laci Peterson

Judge Grants Scott Peterson Access to Post-Conviction Evidence

Splitscreen: young male witness sobs, older female defendant cries too

Farris' Son: Mom Hid in Bathroom So Dad Couldn't Serve Divorce Papers

man in orange jumpsuit testifying in court

Quinton Nixon Gives a Detailed Testimony in His Defense

detective being questioned on the stand

Pro Se Defendant, Quinton Nixon Questions Responding Officer

On-screen graphic with a mug shot and words saying: Daily Trial Wrap

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

Lindsay Shiver

Gag Order Issued in Murder-for-Hire Case Against Lindsay Shiver

Hannah Gutierrez

Hannah Gutierrez Pleads Guilty to Gun Charge in Unrelated Case

Splitscreen: photo of a house, an older female defendant, and a male witness in a police uniform.

Investigator Recalls Discovering Gary Farris' Skeletal Remains

Alec Jones sits in court

Alec Jones' Mother Pleads With Judge at Sentencing

Middle-aged bald man on the witness stand waves his hand.

Binderam's Former Client: 'It was like watching Michelngelo at work'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mother Speaks Out About Son's Allegations

