Gun Brendan Banfield Allegedly Used to Kill Joseph Ryan Shown in Court

Forensic firearms examiner Cara McCarthy details Brendan Banfield's service revolver, which he allegedly used to shoot Joseph Ryan. Juliana Magalhaes said she also shot Ryan but used a different gun that she says Banfield gave her. (1/15/26) MORE

VIDEO: Surveillance Shows Brendan Banfield at McDonald’s Before Killings

Gun Brendan Banfield Allegedly Used to Kill Joseph Ryan Shown in Court

Au Pair Affair Murder Trial: Evidence from Bloody Banfield Crime Scene

VA v. Brendan Banfield: Key Moments from Day 2

VA v. Brendan Banfield: Key Moments from Day 1

The Opposing Sides of Accused Wife Killer Kevin West

Breaking Down Trial Optics of Au Pair and Defendant Brendan Banfield

Kevin West's Mother Testifies About Son's Affair: 'I Love Cynthia'

Kevin West's Text Messages: 'Cynthia And I Are Solid'

Former Au Pair Juliana Magalhaes Reviews Emails of Selling Story to Netflix

Juliana Magalhaes' Letter to Brendan Banfield: 'They Want Me to Cooperate'

Will Marcy West's Autopsy Support Defense's 'Intense Massage' Theory?

