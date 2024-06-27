Jury Deliberations Continue in the Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
VIDEO: On this episode of Closing Arguments, Vinnie Politan and his expert guests continue to investigate the death of John O'Keefe and the case against Karen Read after the jury finishes their second day of deliberations. (6/26/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?