Jury in Sarah Boone Trial Shown Jorge Torres Bashing TV With Bat

The defense shows the jury in Sarah Boone's murder trial video footage of Jorge Torres bashing a TV with a bat. Boone's defense suggests Torres was jealous of Boone's ex-husband, Brian Boone. Melody Farris breaks down in court. (10/23/24) MORE

