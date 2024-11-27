Karen Read Returns to Court for Pretrial Hearing

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
As Karen Read returns to court for a pretrial hearing, prosecutors request phone records from her parents trying to find more evidence against her. Read’s first trial ended with a mistrial. Laurie Shaver is sentenced to life in prison. (11/26/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?