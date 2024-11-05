Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Melody Farris Convicted of All Charges in Husband, Gary Farris' Death

The jury deliberated for more than 15 hours in Melody Farris' murder trial, where she was ultimately found guilty of all charges in connection to her husband, Gary Farris' death. Sean 'Diddy' Combs celebrates birthday in prison. (11/4/24) MORE

folder icon Celebrities on Trial, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem hashtag icon ,

Latest Videos

John Farris speaks at press conference.

Victim's Brother Speaks After Melody Farris Found Guilty of All Charges

Craig Lewis

Jury Selection Begins in Burned Alive Murder Trial

Melody Farris Guilty

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Lawyer appears to be using a prop as he stands in the courtroom delivering an impassioned speech.

Burn Pile Murder Trial: State and Defense Present Closings

Dale Warner

Trial Date Set for Dale Warner in Death of Dee Warner

side by side of Julie Grant and male guest

Lori Vallow’s Uncle: ‘We Are Witnessing Pure Evil’

jennifer gledhill appears in court

Jennifer Gledhill Denied Contact With Her Children

amanda bruce testifies

Melody Farris' Daughter: Brother Said 'Daddy's in This Burn Pile'

split screen of david thomas and melody farris

Witness Says He 'Felt Threatened' By Scott Farris

lori vallow appears in court

Will Pro Se Lori Vallow Tip the Scales Against Her Defense?

An older woman testifies in court

'It Felt Like the Right Thing to Do': Farris Cousin Reveals Missing Gun

Middle-aged, bearded, bald white male witness in a suit and tie testifies animatedly.

Scott Farris Called 911 on His Mom, Melody Farris, Six Times

MORE VIDEOS