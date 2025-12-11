Paul Hicks' Sister Testifies About Night Regina Disappeared

Paul Hicks' sister, Crystal Hicks, described coming home the night Regina disappeared to find mud throughout her bathroom and said Paul had fresh scratches he blamed on a falling tree. (12/12/25) MORE

brian walshe courtroom

Brian Walshe Declines to Testify, Defense Will Not Present Case

crystal hicks

Paul Hicks' Sister Testifies About Night Regina Disappeared

Alissa Kirby, Ana Walshe's best friend

Ana Walshe's Best Friend: Brian Texted Me Asking if I'd Seen His Wife

Paul Hicks - State's Opening Statement

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: State's Opening Statement

Gem Mutlu, Ana Walshe's former boss takes stand

Ana Walshe's Former Boss Gets Emotional Describing Last Night Seen Alive

Day 7 in the trial of Brian Walshe

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 7

Day 6 in the trial of Brian Walshe

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 6

photo of wire snips

Brian Walshe Crime Scene Photos Include Snips, Hatchet, Blood Stains

brian walshe at lowes'

Jury Sees Brian Walshe Buy Buckets, Cleaning Supplies at Lowe's

brian walshe day 5

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 5

brian walshe day 4

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 4

Brian Walshe dumping bags in dumpster

Brian Walshe Murder Trial: Video of Man Dumping Large Bags Into Dumpster

