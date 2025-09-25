Rex Heuermann's Attorney Talks What's Next After Motions Denied

- Watch Live
After a judge denied two defense motions ahead of Rex Heuermann's murder trial, his attorney talks about what's next in the case. Plus, why haven't any charges been filed after a 15-year-old girl's body was found in singer d4vd's Tesla? (9/25/25) MORE
