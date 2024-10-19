Sarah Boone Trial Is Finally Underway After Many Hurdles

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
After countless delays, reschedulings and continuances, Sarah Boone's trial is underway. Sarah Boone is accused of locking her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr. in a suitcase and leaving him to die. Melody Farris' granddaughter takes the stand. (10/18/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?