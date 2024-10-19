Sarah Boone Trial Is Finally Underway After Many Hurdles

After countless delays, reschedulings and continuances, Sarah Boone's trial is underway. Sarah Boone is accused of locking her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr. in a suitcase and leaving him to die. Melody Farris' granddaughter takes the stand. (10/18/24) MORE

