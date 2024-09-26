Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Sheriff Who Allegedly Shot Judge Makes First Court Appearance

Shawn 'Mickey' Stines allegedly walked into the chambers of Judge Kevin Mullins and looked at the judge's phone and killed Mullins. Bodycam shows Brian Laundrie's parents refused to help police on the day Gabby Petito was reported missing. (9/25/24) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Brian Laundrie's parents

Bodycam Footage Shows Brian Laundrie's Parents Refuse to Help Police

splitscreen of a close up image of a knife blade and a defendant sitting at a table

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Jury Sees Murder Weapon Up Close

Sheriff Shawn Stines stands between two men on camera

Sheriff Charged With Murdering Judge Appears in Court

Blonde young woman with hair in a bun and a white blouse cries in court.

'Bastard!': Courtroom Outburst in Gallery As Autopsy Photos Shown

Bryan Kohberger Mug

Bryan Kohberger Files Motion To Wear Street Clothes in Court

Bree Kuhn & Collin Turner

Couple's Fight Turns Deadly After Multiple 911 Calls

bodycam shows police shining a flashlight on a truck

Bodycam: Police Find William 'Bud' Ackerman's Truck After Deadly Crash

Megan McGovern wipes her eyes

Jealous Husband Murder Trial: Nanny Tearfully Recounts Finding Body

red lights on doorbell camera

Jury Sees Ring Video of Incident in Trial of William 'Bud' Ackerman

Two men with guns in a parking lot

Young Dolph Murder Trial: Cornelius Smith Testifies

splitscreen of an elderly female witness on the stand wearing a prison uniform and the male defendant sitting at the defendant's table wearing a collared shirt

Toby Madden's Neighbor Says She was Scared of Him

Jack Swerling addresses the jury

Jealous Husband Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

MORE VIDEOS