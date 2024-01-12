Treehouse Murder Trial: Defendant Cross-Examines Deputy

Deputy Danielle Malone was cross-examined by defendant Ty Tucker (who is acting as his own attorney) about Anathea Clay, the woman who set up the robbery. Tucker questioned Malone as to why Clay was never considered a suspect in the murder. (1/12/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Booking photo of Chad Daybell

Chad Daybell's Attorney Asks to Withdraw

aerial view of dominos pizza in strip mall

Pizza Delivery Murder Retrial: Jury Views Crime Scene

witness stands next to photo in monitor

Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial: Day 2 Recap

series of defendant booking photos on a graphic

True Crime Super Tuesday: High-Profile Defendants in Court

Franklin Tucker booking photo

Treehouse Murder Trial: Victim Will Testify Remotely

people inside courtroom

Treehouse Murder Trial: Tucker Looks to Impeach Prosecution Witness

Eye Drops Status Hearing to announce attorneys quit.

Eye Drops Murder Trial: Jessy Kurczewski's Lawyers Withdraw From Case

GFX re: the stalking of Jennifer Dulos.

Opening Statements Spotlight: The Stalking of Jennifer Dulos

a suitcase on a floor inside a home

On the Docket: Sarah Boone Due in Court

Treehouse murder scene

Treehouse Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

car in a garage

Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial: Blood in Garage, Car Abandoned

