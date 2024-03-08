What Would've Happened if the Crumbleys Had Taken Their Son Seriously?

His mom laughed. His dad told him to "suck it up." That's what happened when Ethan Crumbley, 15, begged his parents to take him to a doctor because he was seeing demons and hearing voices. The boy later committed a horrific school shooting. (3/8/24)   MORE

James Crumbley in court at his trial.

James Crumbley Reportedly Made Threats Over Jailhouse Phone

Julie Grant with James and Jennifer Crumbley on the monitor.

What Would've Happened if the Crumbleys Had Taken Their Son Seriously?

Defendant Robin Howington sobs on the stand.

Defendant Sobs Recalling the Day Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Was Killed

Robin Howington is interviewed by police.

Cop: 'The Most Important Thing That Night Was a Dead 5-year-Old'

Splitscreen of Alec Baldwin and a Court TV guest.

What Might Hannah Gutierrez's Conviction Mean for Alec Baldwin?

Julie Grant with a picture of Halyna Hutchins behind her on the monitor.

Julie Grant: Others Criminally Culpable Besides Gutierrez and Baldwin

Scott Peterson at his arraignment.

Judge Grants Scott Peterson March 12 Status Hearing

Julie Grant with a picture of 5-year-old Destiny Oliver on the monitor.

'Her Daughter Was Bleeding Out While She Was Wiping Down the Gun'

Julie Grant: Defense Wasted Chance to Annihilate 'Rust' Ammo Supplier

Hannah Gutierrez in court.

If Hannah Gutierrez Was Such a Bad Armorer, Why Wasn't She Fired?

Julie with a splitscreen on the monitor of

Julie Grant: Who Handed Alec Baldwin the Gun? Whose Pants Are On Fire?

Should More People Be Charged in 'Rust' Set Tragedy?

