Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: ‘Rust’ Director Joel Souza Testifies

While Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene for his movie “Rust,” tragedy struck the set. A firearm went off in the actor’s hand with a live round loaded. The bullet ended up taking the life of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and wounding director Joel Souza. Now, Alec Baldwin and the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, are both charged with involuntary manslaughter. On this week’s Court TV Podcast, you’ll hear Joel Souza, the film’s director and surviving victim of the shooting, testify for the state against Hannah Gutierrez.

For more on the Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial, Click Here.