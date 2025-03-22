Trial & Error Sundays

Stephan Sterns' phone calls with parents released to the public

We're listening in on newly-released jailhouse phone calls between Stephan Sterns and his parents. Plus: A judge ruled that communications between Karen Read and the blogger known as Turtleboy are fair game for prosecutors to access. (3/21/25) MORE

Graphic depicting that a phone call is taking place

Sterns on Facing Death Penalty: 'You go to sleep, and then you go to heaven.'

Linda & Todd Stermer

MI v. Linda Stermer: Battered & Burned Murder Trial

Smiling woman glances at birthday cupcakes.

Judge Ashley Addresses Outcry Over Henning Verdict

Turtleboys attorney in double box with video of karen read and turtleboy

Turtleboy's Attorney Finds Ruling Sharing Karen Read Texts 'Troubling'

Turtleboy & Karen Read

Judge: Turtleboy’s Texts Fair Game for Prosecutors In Karen Read Trial

side by side of female defendant and female witness testifying in court

Friend: Nichole Rice Told Me She Stabbed Anita Over an Alarm Clock

Will May testifies

Will May: Nichole Rice Said That 'She Had Killed Anita'

nichole rice day 3 wrap graphic

Toxic Roommate Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

photo of ashley henning, cousin and friend

'I'm Furious': Ashley Henning's Friend, Cousin Blame Race For Verdict

Stephan Sterns appears in court

Stephan Sterns Fights To Keep Media Out Of Hearings

bryan kohberger

Court Filings Offer New Details in Bryan Kohberger's Murder Case

Feisty judge lays down the law

Judge Threatens Victim Ashley Henning's Cousin with Jail for Shaming Jury

